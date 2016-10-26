Singapore OCBC Q3 net profit up 5 pct, beats forecasts

SINGAPORE, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Singapore's Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp posted a better-than-expected 5 percent rise in third-quarter profit, helped by gains from its insurance unit and wealth management which offset a rise in provisions for bad debt.

The city-state's second biggest lender said net profit came in at S$943 million ($678 million) in the three months ended September versus a profit of S$902 million a year earlier.

That compares with an average forecast of S$834 million from five analysts polled by Reuters.

Chief Executive Samuel Tsien said in a statement the operating environment for the group remains challenging amidst weak economic conditions.

Singapore banks led by DBS Group Holdings are facing growing risks to their profitability as credit woes deepen for the offshore services sector, which has been hit hard by a near-two year rout in oil prices until early this year. ($1 = 1.3908 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)