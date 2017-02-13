BRIEF-Shenzhen Soling Industrial signs strategic agreement with Urtrust Insurance
* Says it signs strategic agreement with Urtrust Insurance on user behavior insurance for advanced driver assistant system
SINGAPORE Feb 14 Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp , Singapore's second-biggest lender, reported a bigger-than-expected 18 percent drop in quarterly net profit, dragged down by a 57 percent jump in bad debt charges.
OCBC's net profit came in at S$789 million ($571 million) in the three months ending December, versus S$960 million a year earlier and an average forecast of S$856 million from six analysts polled by Reuters.
OCBC's net allowances for loans and other assets rose to S$305 million in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, highlighting the sector's growing exposure to the stressed oil services sector.
($1 = 1.4237 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Stephen Coates)
GABORONE, Feb 15 The head of Standard Chartered Botswana has resigned, the British bank said on Wednesday, without giving reasons.
Feb 15 (LPC) - HSBC's key leveraged and acquisition finance bankers in Asia Pacific are leaving their positions, sources said, raising questions on its strategy for the event-driven financing business.