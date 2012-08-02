FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
OCBC expects net interest margins to stabilise or fall slightly
August 2, 2012 / 2:45 AM / 5 years ago

OCBC expects net interest margins to stabilise or fall slightly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp , Singapore’s second-largest lender, expects net interest margins to stabilise or decline slightly over the coming quarters, Chief Executive Officer Samuel Tsien said.

At a media conference on Thursday, Tsien said competition in the mortgage market has been tough, both for new mortgages as well as pressure to refinance existing mortgages.

On Thursday, OCBC reported a 12 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Thursday, helped by strong loan growth and a surge in trading income. (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Anshuman Daga)

