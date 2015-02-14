FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
OCBC says did not reach deal to sell United Engineers stake to Thai billionaire
February 14, 2015 / 2:56 AM / 3 years ago

OCBC says did not reach deal to sell United Engineers stake to Thai billionaire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Singapore’s Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation (OCBC) and its insurance arm said they did not reach an agreement to sell their stake in United Engineers Ltd to a company controlled by Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi.

OCBC and Great Eastern Holdings had entered into exclusive talks with TCC Top Enterprise Ltd, controlled by Charoen and his wife, over the stake sale in August.

OCBC and related companies own around 36 percent of United Engineers, which has a market capitalisation of $1.5 billion.

“OCBC Bank and GEH wish to update their respective shareholders that the parties are not able to reach an agreement on an appropriate transaction structure for the possible transaction and the exclusivity agreement has lapsed,” OCBC said in a statement on Saturday.

United Engineers shares closed down 3.4 percent on Friday. (Reporting By Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
