FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
OCBC divests from Vietnam's VPBank, sells all stake-statement
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 28, 2013 / 10:02 AM / 4 years ago

OCBC divests from Vietnam's VPBank, sells all stake-statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Singapore’s Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp has sold all 85.83 million shares it owned in VPBank, a Vietnamese partly private lender, to Vietnamese investors, the Hanoi-based bank said on Thursday.

The share sale, representing 14.88 percent of VPBank, was completed on Nov. 22, leaving no foreign ownership in the Vietnamese bank, VPBank said in a statement without giving any value or reasons for OCBC’s move.

The unlisted VPBank, fully known as the Vietnam Prosperity Bank, is the country’s 10th largest partly private lender in terms of assets. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.