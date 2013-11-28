OCBC divests from Vietnam's VPBank, sells all stake-statement

HANOI, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Singapore’s Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp has sold all 85.83 million shares it owned in VPBank, a Vietnamese partly private lender, to Vietnamese investors, the Hanoi-based bank said on Thursday.

The share sale, representing 14.88 percent of VPBank, was completed on Nov. 22, leaving no foreign ownership in the Vietnamese bank, VPBank said in a statement without giving any value or reasons for OCBC’s move.

The unlisted VPBank, fully known as the Vietnam Prosperity Bank, is the country’s 10th largest partly private lender in terms of assets. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)