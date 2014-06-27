FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore's OCBC says pre-conditions of Wing Hang deal satisfied
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 27, 2014 / 11:56 AM / 3 years ago

Singapore's OCBC says pre-conditions of Wing Hang deal satisfied

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 27 (Reuters) - Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd (OCBC) said all the pre-conditions to an agreement to buy Hong Kong’s Wing Hang Bank Ltd had been satisfied, as various regulators had given their blessing to the $4.95 billion deal.

OCBC, Singapore’s second-largest lender, said the parties had received approvals from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), Monetary Authority of Singapore, Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission, Insurance Authority and Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority, as well as the Monetary Authority of Macao.

OCBC offered $4.95 billion for Wing Hang, one of Hong Kong’s last remaining family-owned banks, betting on China’s continuous economic growth in what would be the bank’s biggest-ever acquisition.

The transaction is yet to be finalised, pending satisfaction of a number of conditions.

Moody’s Investors Service has maintained its review for downgrade of OCBC’s long-term debt, deposit and standalone ratings, and the review for upgrade of Wing Hang’s deposit and junior subordinate debt ratings. (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.