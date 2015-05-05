FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Occidental Petroleum unveils CEO succession plan
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 5, 2015 / 8:55 PM / 2 years ago

Occidental Petroleum unveils CEO succession plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corp said on Tuesday that executive Vicki Hollub will replace Chief Executive Steve Chazen after “a thorough transition period.”

As part of the announcement, Oxy said Hollub would be promoted immediately to senior executive vice president from vice president.

Chazen, who has been CEO since 2011, said he would help Hollub take the top job “when she is ready to take it on.”

Oxy also boosted its annual dividend 4 percent on Tuesday to $3. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Ted botha)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.