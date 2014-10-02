Occidental's board approves spin-off of California unit

HOUSTON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corp said on Thursday its board of directors has approved the spin-off of its California oil and gas business to its shareholders.

Occidental, which moved its headquarters from Los Angeles to Houston, said about 80 percent of the outstanding shares of California Resources Corp will be distributed to its shareholders on November 30.

Shareholders will receive 0.4 shares of California Resources for every one share of Occidental held as of November 17. (Reporting by Anna Driver)