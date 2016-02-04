FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Occidental Petroleum says no plans to cut dividend
Sections
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Harvey Aftermath
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 4, 2016 / 4:45 PM / 2 years ago

Occidental Petroleum says no plans to cut dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corp , the fourth-largest U.S. oil producer, says it has no plans to cut its dividend and is confident the outlay can be covered through a combination of cash flow and debt despite low crude prices.

Oxy’s dividend costs the company about $2.23 billion annually. Given that cost, the more-than 70 percent drop in crude prices in the past year and a move by fellow independent oil producer ConocoPhillips to slash its own dividend on Thursday, analysts and investors asked Oxy executives for reassurances on a conference call.

“We don’t see a threat to our dividend going through this cycle,” Oxy President Vicki Hollub said on the call.

Shares of Oxy rose about 1 percent to $68.66 despite a dip in oil prices after the company reported a bigger-than-expected fourth-quarter loss and cut its 2016 budget in half. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.