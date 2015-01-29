FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Occidental to close Philbro trading arm by April
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 29, 2015 / 3:30 PM / 3 years ago

Occidental to close Philbro trading arm by April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WILLISTON, N.D., Jan 29 (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corp said on Thursday it will close its Philbro proprietary trading arm by April.

The company closed Philbro’s domestic trading book during the fourth quarter of 2014 and plans to close down the entire business by the end of the first quarter, Chris Stavros, Oxy’s chief financial officer, said on a conference call with investors.

Occidental bought Philbro, a Connecticut-based hedge fund and trading house, from Citigroup in 2009.

Occidental first announced plans in early 2014 to shutter Philbro, citing a preference to streamline operations and focus on developing oil and gas reserves.

Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.