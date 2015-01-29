Occidental to close Philbro trading arm by April

WILLISTON, N.D., Jan 29 (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corp said on Thursday it will close its Philbro proprietary trading arm by April.

The company closed Philbro’s domestic trading book during the fourth quarter of 2014 and plans to close down the entire business by the end of the first quarter, Chris Stavros, Oxy’s chief financial officer, said on a conference call with investors.

Occidental bought Philbro, a Connecticut-based hedge fund and trading house, from Citigroup in 2009.

Occidental first announced plans in early 2014 to shutter Philbro, citing a preference to streamline operations and focus on developing oil and gas reserves.