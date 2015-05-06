Occidental Petroleum posts quarterly loss on low oil prices

May 6 (Reuters) - Oil and natural gas producer Occidental Petroleum Corp reported a quarterly loss on Wednesday as the recent drop in oil prices eroded results.

The company posted a net loss of $218 million, or 28 cents per share, compared with net income of $1.39 billion, or $1.75 per share, in the year-ago period.

Production rose 13 percent to 645,000 barrels of oil equivalent.

Oxy boosted its dividend on Tuesday and said that executive Vicki Hollub will replace Chief Executive Steve Chazen after “a thorough transition period.” (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)