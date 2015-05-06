FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Occidental Petroleum posts quarterly loss on low oil prices
#Market News
May 6, 2015

Occidental Petroleum posts quarterly loss on low oil prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - Oil and natural gas producer Occidental Petroleum Corp reported a quarterly loss on Wednesday as the recent drop in oil prices eroded results.

The company posted a net loss of $218 million, or 28 cents per share, compared with net income of $1.39 billion, or $1.75 per share, in the year-ago period.

Production rose 13 percent to 645,000 barrels of oil equivalent.

Oxy boosted its dividend on Tuesday and said that executive Vicki Hollub will replace Chief Executive Steve Chazen after “a thorough transition period.” (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)

