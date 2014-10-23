FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Occidental Petroleum profit beats expectations as production jumps
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 23, 2014 / 1:20 PM / 3 years ago

Occidental Petroleum profit beats expectations as production jumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corp posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday as U.S. oil production jumped.

The company posted third-quarter net income of $1.21 billion, or $1.55 per share, compared with $1.58 billion, or $1.96 per share, in the year-ago period.

Analysts expected earnings of $1.57 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Daily average production in the U.S. rose by 20,000 barrels to 282,000 barrels. International daily average production fell by 11,000 barrels to 291,000 barrels, largely due to Libyan port strikes. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder, Editing by Franklin Paul)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.