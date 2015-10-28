Occidental swings to quarterly loss on $2.6 bln in charges

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corp swung to a quarterly loss after it recorded $2.6 billion in after-tax charges to reflect a sharp decline in oil and gas futures and projects that the company plans to scrap.

The company, which has operations in Oman, Texas and North Dakota, posted a net loss of $2.61 billion, or $3.42 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30.

Occidental reported a profit of $1.21 billion, or $1.55 per share, in the year-ago quarter. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)