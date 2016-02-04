FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Occidental cuts 2016 capex by 48 pct, reports bigger qtrly loss
February 4, 2016 / 12:12 PM / 2 years ago

Occidental cuts 2016 capex by 48 pct, reports bigger qtrly loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corp said its 2016 capital budget is expected to be not more than $3 billion, nearly half its 2015 levels, and reported a bigger loss for the fourth quarter.

The company expects to grow oil and gas production by 2-4 percent this year from ongoing operations.

Occidental’s net loss widened to $5.18 billion, or $6.78 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $3.41 billion, or $4.41 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

