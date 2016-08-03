FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Occidental Petroleum reports quarterly loss on oil price slide
August 3, 2016 / 11:16 AM / a year ago

Occidental Petroleum reports quarterly loss on oil price slide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corp reported a quarterly loss, compared with a year-ago profit, hurt by lower oil prices.

The company posted a net loss of $139 million, or 18 cents per share, in the second quarter, compared with a profit of $176 million, or 23 cents per share, a year earlier.

Production dipped to average 653,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) in the second quarter, from 658,000 boe, a year earlier.

Internationally traded Brent crude averaged $47.03 in the quarter ended June 30, 26 percent lower than the same quarter last year. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

