Occidental Petroleum reports quarterly loss on oil price slide

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corp reported a quarterly loss, compared with a year-ago profit, hurt by lower oil prices.

The company posted a net loss of $139 million, or 18 cents per share, in the second quarter, compared with a profit of $176 million, or 23 cents per share, a year earlier.

Production dipped to average 653,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) in the second quarter, from 658,000 boe, a year earlier.

Internationally traded Brent crude averaged $47.03 in the quarter ended June 30, 26 percent lower than the same quarter last year. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)