FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Higher prices help Occidental Petroleum beat estimates
Sections
Featured
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Mexico earthquake
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 31, 2014 / 12:40 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Higher prices help Occidental Petroleum beat estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, background)

July 31 (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corp, the fourth-largest U.S. oil and gas company, reported a better-than-expected profit for the third straight quarter, helped by higher prices.

The company said its crude oil prices rose by 3 percent to $100.38 per barrel in the second quarter, while U.S. natural gas prices rose by 12 percent to $4.28 per million cubic feet.

The U.S. company, like rivals Hess Corp and Anadarko Petroleum Corp, is selling overseas assets and investing in the most-profitable shale fields in North America.

The company said in February that it would spin-off its California unit and move its headquarters to Houston, Texas as it focuses on production from the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico.

Occidental’s net income rose to $1.43 billion, or $1.82 per share, from $1.32 billion, or $1.64 per share, a year earlier.

Occidental reported a core profit of $1.79 per share, above the average analyst estimate of $1.75, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales rose 5.2 percent to $6.28 billion, above analysts’ average estimate of $6.06 billion.

The company’s shares, which have risen more than 11 percent in the last 12 months, closed at $98.11 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.