10 months ago
Occidental Petroleum posts smaller quarterly loss
November 1, 2016 / 11:15 AM / 10 months ago

Occidental Petroleum posts smaller quarterly loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1(Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corp reported a smaller quarterly loss on Tuesday compared with a year earlier, when the company took a $2.6 billion after-tax charge related to scrapped projects and a sharp decline in oil and gas futures.

Occidental posted a net loss of $241 million, or 32 cents per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $2.61 billion, or $3.42 cents per share, a year earlier.

Production in the quarter fell 12.2 percent to 605,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

