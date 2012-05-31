FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Occidental must defend environmental lawsuit in US
May 31, 2012 / 5:55 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Occidental must defend environmental lawsuit in US

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, May 31 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court denied Occidental Petroleum Corp’s request to revisit a prior ruling that an environmental lawsuit against the company must be litigated in the United States.

The order on Thursday came from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The proposed class action against the fourth-largest U.S. oil company was filed on behalf of members of indigenous Achuar communities. They accuse Occidental of discharging millions of gallons of toxic oil byproducts into waterways in the northern Peruvian rainforest.

A Los Angeles federal judge had ruled that the case should be litigated in Peru, but in 2010, a three-judge 9th Circuit panel reversed that decision. Occidental then asked the full 9th Circuit to revisit the determination to keep the case in the United States.

A majority of the court’s active judges voted to let the ruling stand, but five 9th Circuit judges publicly disagreed on Thursday, saying the ruling should be revisited. That may increase the chances that the U.S. Supreme Court could review the case.

An Occidental representative was not immediately available for comment.

The case is the 9th Circuit is Tomas Carijano et al v. Occidental Petroleum Corporation, et al, No. 08-56270.

