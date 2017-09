Oct 18 (Reuters) - Oil and gas company Occidental Petroleum Corp said it is looking to sell a minority stake in its Middle East and North Africa operations and will consider options for some Rocky Mountain assets.

The divestment, part of a broader plan to split up the company, also includes a possible sale of some of its 35-percent stake in the general partner of pipeline company Plains All American Pipeline LP for pre-tax proceeds of about $1.3 billion.