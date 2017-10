April 29 (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corp said Chief Executive Steve Chazen would continue in his role through 2014, amid reports that Chairman and former CEO Ray Irani wants Chazen to be replaced immediately.

The fourth-largest U.S. oil company also said the annual common stock grant to non-employee directors would immediately be reduced by at least 20 percent, and that its director-compensation program would be reviewed and revised this year.