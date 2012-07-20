FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Occidental names Goldman Sachs banker as new CFO
#Funds News
July 20, 2012

Occidental names Goldman Sachs banker as new CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corp, the fourth-largest U.S. oil company, said on Friday that former Goldman Sachs banker Cynthia Walker would take over as chief financial officer, effective Aug. 6.

Walker, 35, was most recently a managing director at Goldman, where she worked for 12 years, including as a senior member of the Global Natural Resources Group in Houston.

Occidental said James Lienert, who has been CFO for the past two years, would become executive vice president for business support, with responsibility for supply chains and information technology.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
