Occidental names Goldman Sachs banker as new CFO

July 20 (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corp, the fourth-largest U.S. oil company, said on Friday that former Goldman Sachs banker Cynthia Walker would take over as chief financial officer, effective Aug. 6.

Walker, 35, was most recently a managing director at Goldman, where she worked for 12 years, including as a senior member of the Global Natural Resources Group in Houston.

Occidental said James Lienert, who has been CFO for the past two years, would become executive vice president for business support, with responsibility for supply chains and information technology.