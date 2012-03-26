FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Occidental sees lower 1st-qtr Colombian output
March 26, 2012 / 10:35 PM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-Occidental sees lower 1st-qtr Colombian output

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 26 (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corp said it expects Colombian output to be lower in the first quarter due to repeated pipeline disruptions by insurgent activity, but the fourth-largest U.S. oil company sees growth in U.S. production.

The company now expects its first-quarter Colombian production volumes to be 23 millions of barrels per day (mb/d), down from 28 mb/d in the fourth quarter.

For the first half of 2012, Occidental expects its U.S. production to grow every quarter by 6 to 8 million barrels of oil equivalent per day.

The Los Angeles-based company’s current quarterly domestic production averages 449 mboe/d.

Riding on the boom in oil prices, it continues to expect 8 percent to 10 percent growth in 2012 U.S. production that it had forecast earlier in January.

Occidental shares, which have gained about a third of their value in the last six months, closed at $99.17 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

