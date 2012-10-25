FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Oxy targets cost cuts to 2011 levels by end of next year
October 25, 2012 / 4:45 PM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Oxy targets cost cuts to 2011 levels by end of next year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corp : * Sees Q4 U.S. oil output up 6,000-8,000 boe/day over the quarter, offset by

lower gas output -slide * Sees Q4 international output about flat versus Q3 at current prices -slide * Expects to increase dividends again next year - slide * CEO says aims to cut costs to 2011 level by the end of 2013 * CEO says if relative stock performance doesn’t improve, will return more

money to shareholders * Exec says has 4 rigs running in Williston basin, after peaking at 14 * Exec says has 21 rigs working in permian basin, after peaking at 32

