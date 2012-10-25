FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Occidental quarterly profit falls, hit by lower prices
October 25, 2012 / 12:05 PM / in 5 years

Occidental quarterly profit falls, hit by lower prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corp reported a decline in quarterly profit Thursday due to lower oil and gas prices.

The fourth-largest U.S. oil company said net profit fell to $1.38 billion, or $1.69 per share, from $1.77 billion, or $2.17 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Output rose 4 percent from a year ago to 766,000 barrels per day. This included an average of 469,000 bpd of U.S. production.

The average Brent oil price of $110 per barrel over the quarter was down $2 from a year earlier and up just $1 from the second quarter.

