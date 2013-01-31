FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-OXY sees costs under $14/boe in 2013 vs $14.99 in 2012
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 31, 2013 / 5:51 PM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-OXY sees costs under $14/boe in 2013 vs $14.99 in 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corp : * Expects production costs to be under $14/barrel of oil equivalent in 2013,

versus $14.99 for 2012 -slide * Halfway towards target of reducing U.S. drilling costs by 15 percent in 2013

-slide * Expects to announce further dividend increase after board meeting in 2nd week

of February -slide * Reserve replacement ratio for 2012 was about 143 percent of production -slide * Sees U.S. oil production for 2013 growing by 8-10 percent from 2012 average,

flat production internationally -slide * Estimates 2013 total capital spending of $9.6 billion -slide * Says almost all of the 6 percent reduction in capital spending for 2013 will

be made in U.S. operations -slide * CEO says nothing now on horizon in terms of m&a, which would likely be in

permian basin * CEO says you should expect double-digit growth in the dividends going forward

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.