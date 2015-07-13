FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colombia's Banco de Occidente to offer $131 mln in bonds
July 13, 2015

Colombia's Banco de Occidente to offer $131 mln in bonds

BOGOTA, July 13 (Reuters) - Banco de Occidente, Colombia’s fifth-largest bank by assets, will offer 350 billion pesos ($131.2 million) in bonds on the local market on Thursday, placement agents said on Monday.

The bonds will come due in 2, 3 and 5 years and have an AAA rating, the Bogota-based Alianza Valores brokerage said.

The issue is one tranche of a total of 5 trillion pesos ($1.87 billion) the bank has planned to issue, starting in 2010. It has sold 2.85 trillion pesos worth of bonds so far, including 350 billion raised in May last year, its most recent issue. (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Peter Murphy; Editing by Dan Grebler)

