BRIEF-Ocean Rig announces signing of loan agreement with Dryships
November 19, 2014 / 8:40 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Ocean Rig announces signing of loan agreement with Dryships

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Ocean Rig Udw Inc :

* Says $120 million loan to its majority shareholder DryShips Inc. was approved by a special committee of Board of Directors

* Loan is for a period of 18 months, is unsecured and bears interest at LIBOR plus an average of about 10 pct for the first year and 12 pct for the following six months

* On Nov. 18, 2014, as required by the DryShips ABN AMRO facility, Ocean Rig filed a prospectus supplement covering up to 78,301,755 of its common shares held by DryShips or its pledgees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

