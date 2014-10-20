BRIEF-Ocean Rig UDW agrees to lend its parent company, Dryships Inc. up to $120 mln

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Ocean Rig UDW Inc

* Ocean Rig UDW Inc announces recent developments

* Says has agreed to lend its parent company, Dryships Inc. up to $120 million of immediate liquidity through a short-term unsecured loan

* Says proceeds will be used, if needed, to repay Dryship’s 5 pct convertible notes maturing in Dec. 1

* Says has been awarded extensions of contracts for drillships Ocean Rig Corcovado and Ocean Rig Mykonos by Petróleo Brasileiro

* Says to pay end-September cash dividend of $0.19 per share on or about Nov. 11

* Says signed amendment with Total E&P Angola to extend exercise option date to extend term of contract for two one-year periods

* Says does not believe that current stock price of Ocean Rig reflects true value of company, which stock price has be adversely affected by recent volatility of oil price