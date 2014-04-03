FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 3, 2014 / 11:06 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Oceana to pay out 289 mln rand to beneficiaries of Oceana Empowerment Trust

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - Oceana Group Ltd

* Oceana group, will pay out R289-million to employee beneficiaries of Oceana Empowerment Trust

* At end of lock-in period in 2021, beneficiaries who hold participatory rights in trust will be able to convert these rights into shares

* Pay-out will see workers receiving on average, R100 000 after tax each

* In addition to early pay-out, beneficiaries will receive a distribution equal to 50 pct of dividend received by trust from Oceana group, from July 2014 until end of new lock-in period in 2021 Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
