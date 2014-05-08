FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-South Africa's Oceana says H1 basic HEPS rises 5.6 pct
May 8, 2014 / 3:41 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-South Africa's Oceana says H1 basic HEPS rises 5.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Oceana Group Ltd :

* Revenue for the six months ended 31 March 2014 of 2.36 bln rand

* Gross profit for six months ended March 31 of 905 mln rand

* Profit before taxation for the six months ended 31 March 2014 of 390 mln rand

* Basic HEPS 252.6 cents

* For the six months ended 31 March 2014 , gross interim dividends per share of 106.0 cents

* For six months ended March 31, basic EPS and basic headline EPS increased by 5.6 pct over same period

* In light of improved industrial fish landings to date group is positioned to take advantage of opportunities for export revenue growth in second half of this financial year

* Mindful that pressure faced by domestic consumers will continue to impact canned fish volume growth for remainder of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bangalore)

