BRIEF-Oceana Group full-year HEPS up 16 pct

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Oceana Group Ltd

* FY headline EPS increase by 16 pct

* Dividends per share increase by 17 pct

* Group revenue has improved by 7 pct to r5,039 billion in 2014

* Growth has been achieved from improvements in three of our four divisions, led primarily by an increase of 17 pct in canned fish and fishmeal division

* Operating profit increased by 18 pct compared to previous year

* Anticipate that a group wide implementation of shared service finance, procure to pay and human resource functions will deliver operational efficiencies from 2015 onwards

* Expect to commission a fishmeal plant in angola during 2015