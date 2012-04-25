FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Oceaneering 1st-qtr beats Street, dividend up
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2012 / 10:10 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Oceaneering 1st-qtr beats Street, dividend up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Oilfield services provider Oceaneering International Inc’s profit beat analysts’ estimates, helped by strong demand mainly for its remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), and the company raised its quarterly dividend.

“We expect continued international demand growth and a moderate rebound in overall activity in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico (GOM),” Chief Executive Kevin McEvoy said in a statement.

Oceaneering expects its second-quarter profit to be between 64 to 68 cents a share. Analysts, on average, were expecting 67 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

January-March net income rose to $51.5 million, or 47 cents a share, from $42.1 million, or 39 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 26 percent to $546 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected the Houston-based company to earn 46 cents a share on $578.3 million in revenue.

Separately, the company raised its quarterly dividend by 20 percent to 18 cents per share.

Oceaneering was the operator of the ROVs that provided live feeds of the BP well spewing millions of gallons of crude oil into the Gulf of Mexico.

For 2012, the company backed its earlier profit forecast of $2.45-$2.65 per share. Analysts were expecting it to post a profit of $2.62 per share.

Oceaneering shares closed at $51.88 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.