REFILE-BRIEF-Oceaneering reports Q3 EPS of $0.78

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Oct 29 (Reuters) - Oceaneering International Inc : * Oceaneering Q3 shr $0.78 * Oceaneering reports record quarterly earnings * Oceaneering sees FY 2012 shr $2.60 to $2.65; FY 2013 shr $3.00 to $3.25 * Oceaneering Q2 shr view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Oceaneering Q3 revenue $734.2 mln; sees Q4 2012 shr $0.68 to $0.73 * Oceaneering FY 2012 shr view $2.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Oceaneering FY 2013 shr view $3.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Source text * Further company coverage