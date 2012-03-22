FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-DryShips drilling unit signs offshore Africa contract
March 22, 2012 / 1:15 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-DryShips drilling unit signs offshore Africa contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Ocean Rig UDW Inc, the drilling unit of DryShips Inc, said it signed a new contract for a rig to drill in offshore West Africa.

Ocean Rig UDW, in which DryShips owns a 73.9 percent stake, said the contract is for 84 days and has an estimated backlog of $67.5 million.

The customer has the option to extend the contract for one additional well for an estimated duration of about 40 days, Nicosia, Cyprus-based Ocean Rig said in a statement.

U.S.-listed shares of Ocean Rig, which went public in October last year, closed at $17.24 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.

