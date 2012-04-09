FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-DryShips drilling unit signs offshore Africa deal
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 9, 2012 / 1:40 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-DryShips drilling unit signs offshore Africa deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 9 (Reuters) - Ocean Rig UDW Inc , the drilling unit of DryShips Inc, said a major oil company had awarded a contract for one of its rigs to drill in offshore West Africa.

Ocean Rig, in which DryShips owns a 73.9 percent stake, said the three-year contract has an estimated backlog of $652 million.

Nicosia, Cyprus-based Ocean Rig said it no longer has any rigs available in 2012, with this latest contract for its ultra deepwater drillship ”Ocean Rig Olympia.

U.S.-listed shares of Ocean Rig, which went public in October last year, were slightly down at $16.94 in early trading on Monday on the Nasdaq.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.