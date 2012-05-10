FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-DryShips drilling unit signs deal with Total E&P Angola
May 10, 2012

UPDATE 1-DryShips drilling unit signs deal with Total E&P Angola

May 10 (Reuters) - Ocean Rig UDW Inc, the drilling unit of DryShips Inc, said it signed a three-year rig contract with Total E&P Angola, a unit of Total SA, to drill in offshore West Africa.

Ocean Rig UDW said the contract involving the drillship Ocean Rig Olympia has an estimated order backlog of $652 million.

Total has the option to extend the contract for two periods of one year each, Ocean Rig said in a statement.

U.S.-listed shares of the Nicosia, Cyprus-based company, which went public in October last year, closed at $16.19 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.

