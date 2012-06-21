Oceanus chairman to transfer shares to former CEO

SINGAPORE, June 21 (Reuters) - Singapore-listed abalone producer Oceanus Group Ltd said late on Thursday that two substantial shareholders will transfer a large block of shares to the firm’s former CEO.

Chairman Ng Cher Yew and Bestglobal Enterprises Corp will transfer 446.3 million Oceanus shares, or about 22 percent of the firm’s issued share capital, to former CEO Yu De Hua and related parties.

“The aforesaid 446,317,492 Oceanus Shares are not intended by the parties to be performance shares, but are in fact for the purposes of achieving a global settlement of all matters amongst them,” Oceanus said in a stock market filing.

Oceanus shares closed 1.6 percent lower at S$0.062 on Thurday. (Reporting by Kevin Lim)