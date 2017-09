Nov 6 (Reuters) - Oceanwide Holdings Co Ltd

* Says board agrees unit to acquire stakes in Hutchison Harbour Ring from Promising Land International and Uptalent Investments for HK$3.8 billion (490.15 million US dollar)

