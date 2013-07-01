Ocean Yield IPO attracts strong demand after price cut

(Adds background)

OSLO, July 1 (Reuters) - The initial public offering for oil-related shipping company Ocean Yield IPO-OCEANY.OL was oversubscribed at 27 crowns per share after Norwegian holding firm Aker last week cut the price, Aker said on Monday.

The new price values the company at about 3.6 billion crowns ($589.6 million), rather than as much as 4.5 billion crowns at the original price of 30 to 34 crowns per share.

Ocean Yield’s ships provide a range of services to oil firms from delivering equipment to offshore engineering. Aker set it up last year as a way to invest in ships that specialise in providing services to offshore fields as well as industrial shipping.

Aker, which says the IPO will enable further growth at Ocean Yield, is the holding company of Norwegian businessman Kjell Inge Roekke. It controls several Norwegian companies, including oil engineering firm Aker Solutions and oil company Det norske.

Trading in Ocean Yield shares will begin on Friday. Some 33.5 million new shares will be issued together with the sale of an extra 3.35 million shares borrowed from Aker. ($1 = 6.1061 Norwegian kroner)