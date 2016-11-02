FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Hedge fund Och-Ziff CEO expects Q4 redemptions to be higher
#Funds News
November 2, 2016 / 12:55 PM / 10 months ago

Hedge fund Och-Ziff CEO expects Q4 redemptions to be higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Och-Ziff Capital Management, which recently settled a bribery charge with the U.S. government, warned on Wednesday that investors are likely to keep pulling money out of the firm.

"We expect fourth quarter redemptions to be somewhat elevated," Daniel Och, the company's chief executive officer said on a quarterly earnings call.

The company manages $37 billion in assets, down from $44.5 billion at the end of the third quarter 2015. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss)

