Och-Ziff reports higher-than-expected second-quarter profit

BOSTON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Investment manager Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC on Tuesday reported a slightly higher second-quarter profit that beat analysts’ forecasts as it earned more in management fees on portfolios that invest around the world.

The New York-based firm, one of a handful of publicly traded hedge fund companies, said distributable earnings, which exclude costs from its 2007 initial public offering, rose 5 percent to $95.2 million from $90.4 million a year earlier.

Och-Ziff earned 18 cents per share, above the analysts’ average estimate of 14 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Management fees rose 5 percent to $167 million, but expenses climbed 11 percent to $171.2 million.

Stockholders will receive a 14-cent-per-share dividend, less than 22 cents for the first quarter.

Already one of the largest hedge fund firms in the world, Och-Ziff said its assets under management grew by 5 percent to $48 billion at the end of the quarter but shrunk to $46.5 billion on Aug. 1 as some investors pulled money out.

Och-Ziff’s $1.2 billion OZ Asia Master Fund posted the strongest returns in the first half of the year, climbing 12 percent net of fees. Investments in China helped fuel the returns. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)