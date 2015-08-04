UPDATE 1-Och-Ziff earnings beat estimates; shares rise

(Updates with details on Asia fund, stock price, background)

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss

BOSTON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Investment manager Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, benefiting from strong returns in its global portfolios, and the investment manager’s shares rose more than 3 percent.

New York-based Och-Ziff, one of a handful of publicly traded hedge fund companies, said its assets shrunk to $46.5 billion on Aug. 1 from $48 billion at the end of the second quarter. Investors, however, appeared less concerned by outflows than delighted by the prospect of new portfolios, including an energy fund and returns in its established funds.

“While we have experienced net outflows year-to-date, we do not believe that current flow trends are reflective of the future growth potential of our business,” Chief Executive Officer Dan Och said on a conference call.

Och said investors had shown interest in the company’s real estate credit and energy portfolios.

Second-quarter distributable earnings, which exclude costs from its 2007 initial public offering, rose 5 percent to $95.2 million from $90.4 million a year earlier.

Och-Ziff earned 18 cents per share, above the analysts’ average estimate of 14 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

At midday, the company’s stock was up 3.3 percent at $12.02, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index was flat.

Och-Ziff, which invests $46.5 billion around the world and is a favorite with state pension funds like New Jersey’s and Massachusetts’, delivered performance numbers that topped rivals’ returns.

The flagship OZ Master Fund has gained 4.8 percent since January. The average hedge fund gained 1.24 percent this year, HFR data shows.

The $1.2 billion OZ Asia Master Fund lost 3 percent last month, hurt by China’s plummeting stock market, but executives said the company managed risk well and expected to see more gains there. The fund is still up 8.60 percent for the year.

Management fees rose 5 percent to $167 million, but expenses climbed 11 percent to $171.2 million.

Stockholders will receive a 14-cent-per-share dividend, less than 22 cents for the first quarter. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)