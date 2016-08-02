FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2016 / 11:57 AM / a year ago

Och-Ziff posts quarterly loss, sets aside $214 million for probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Och-Ziff Capital Management Group on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss after the largest publicly traded U.S. hedge fund company set aside $214.3 million to eventually settle bribery charges with the U.S. government.

The company posted a distributable loss of $184.3 million, or 35 cents per share, compared with year-earlier earnings of $95.2 million, or 18 cents a share. Without the reserve accrual, distributable earnings would have been 6 cents a share, just missing the analysts' average estimate of 7 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

This marks the second straight quarter that Och-Ziff set aside money to settle charges that it paid African officials in return for investments in its alternative asset funds, raising the total to $414.3 million.

The company did not say when the matter might be settled but had expressed hope earlier this year to end it as soon as possible. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
