CORRECTED-Och-Ziff quarterly revenue rises 16.6 pct
May 5, 2015 / 11:41 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Och-Ziff quarterly revenue rises 16.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph two to remove “per Class A share” reference in the adjusted distributable earnings number, adds it in the per share line)

May 5 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC reported a rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher incentive income and management fees.

Adjusted distributable earnings fell less than 1 percent to $126.7 million from a year ago. Adjusted distributable earnings per Class A share was flat at 25 cents.

Revenue rose 16.6 percent to $332.9 million from a year earlier. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru)

