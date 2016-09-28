UPDATE 2-Restaurant operator Cosi files for bankruptcy protection
Sept 28 Fast-casual restaurant chain operator Cosi Inc and its units filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Wednesday, after failing to raise capital or find a buyer.
NEW YORK, Sept 28 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC will pay $400 million and a subsidiary will plead guilty to resolve U.S. probes into its involvement in bribes paid to African officials, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
In a deal expected to be announced on Thursday, the largest publicly traded U.S. hedge fund firm will enter a deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice while a subsidiary will plead guilty, the sources said.
The payment will also resolve a related probe by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the sources said. A spokesman for Och-Ziff declined to comment.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Additional reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Tom Brown)
SAO PAULO, Sept 28 PDG Realty SA said it continues to discuss options with its financial advisers, denying a newspaper report that it would soon file for bankruptcy protection, the Brazilian homebuilder said in a securities filing.