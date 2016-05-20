FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Restaurant chain O'Charley's says payment card network breached
May 20, 2016 / 8:40 PM / a year ago

Restaurant chain O'Charley's says payment card network breached

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 20 (Reuters) - O‘Charley’s Inc said the payment card network at its restaurants had been breached, possibly affecting cards used between March 8 and April 18.

The company, which runs more than 200 restaurants in 17 states, said an unauthorized program was installed on point-of-sale systems that looked for data from payment cards used at its restaurants.

O‘Charley’s said the program identified data including cardholder names and card numbers in some instances, but no other information was involved.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had notified law enforcement officials and payment card networks about the breach. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

