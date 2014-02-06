FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Och-Ziff quarterly earnings boosted by strong incentive income
February 6, 2014 / 12:50 PM / 4 years ago

Och-Ziff quarterly earnings boosted by strong incentive income

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC reported a sharply higher quarterly profit that beat Wall Street analysts’ forecasts when stronger returns at its hedge fund portfolios boosted the company’s incentive fee income.

Fourth-quarter distributable earnings, excluding costs related to its November 2007 initial public offering, totaled $559.0 million, or $1.15 per Adjusted Class A share. That beat estimates of 83 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

A year ago Och-Ziff, one of only a handful of publicly traded hedge fund companies, reported distributable earnings of $351.3 million or 77 cents.

