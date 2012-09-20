FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
OCI says it won $400 mln project to build Egypt mall
September 20, 2012 / 6:56 AM / in 5 years

OCI says it won $400 mln project to build Egypt mall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Egypt’s Orascom Construction Industries (OCI) said on Thursday its joint venture with its BESIX subsidiary had won a $400 million project to build a shopping mall in Sixth of October City on the western outskirts of Cairo.

The 162,500 square metre shopping and leisure mall, which is being developed by Dubai’s Majid Al Futtaim group, will include skiing and amusement parks. Construction is scheduled for completion in 34 months, OCI said in a emailed statement.

Reporting by Patrick Werr

