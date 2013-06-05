FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
OCI to sell stake in Texas methanol plant through IPO
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 5, 2013 / 7:26 AM / 4 years ago

OCI to sell stake in Texas methanol plant through IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, June 5 (Reuters) - OCI N.V. said on Wednesday it plans to sell a minority state in a methanol and ammonia plant in Texas in an initial public offering in the second half of 2013.

The new partnership will use the funds from the IPO to repay debts and finance a debottlenecking project at the plant in Beaumont, Texas.

OCI has set up a limited partnership that will apply this month to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to carry out the IPO.

“Subject to market conditions and final approval by OCI N.V.’s board of directors, OCI N.V. anticipates that a minority interest in the MLP will be offered in the IPO in the second half of 2013,” OCI said in a statement to the press.

Reporting by Maggie Fick; editing by Patrick Graham; Writing by Patrick Werr; editing by Patrick Graham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.