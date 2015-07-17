CF Industries in merger talks with OCI - WSJ

July 17 (Reuters) - U.S. fertilizer maker CF Industries Holdings Inc is in advanced merger talks with the Netherlands-based chemical company OCI NV, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Both CF Industries and OCI were not immediately available to comment on the report.(on.wsj.com/1REe7bJ)

CF Industries and OCI are in discussions about a tie-up that could be reached as early as this month, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)